National Society Preparedness – Newsletter (May 2021)

Headline: Watch a new 3-minute video on Technological & Biological Hazard Preparedness

Preparedness experiences from National Societies related to multi-hazards worldwide.

Events: Register for the webinar 'Livelihoods Support in Migration and Displacement contexts.'

Resources: Explore the preparedness dashboards on Go Platform, find safety activities for children, global humanitarian standards, and more.

Mia is back with a new video about technological & biological hazards!

Disasters caused by technological and biological hazards are very different from the range of disasters the IFRC and National Societies are used to respond to. Mia explains in this new video that most disasters are unexpected and we cannot always predict when, where or how intensely they will strike. But with time we have learned to prepare for those most likely to occur in our areas. Watch this 3-minute video!

EXPERIENCES FROM NATIONAL SOCIETIES

DRC: Mount Nyiragongo Volcano eruption response

Thousands of people had to flee their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted on Saturday afternoon. Toxic gas and child protection are top priorities. Check more about the DRC Red Cross work. Read more

Fukushima: When lightning strikes twice (or even three times)

The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing a critical examination of how communities and local actors prepare for multiple, overlapping crises. The Japanese Red Cross Society shares their lessons learned after the triple disaster of earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear plant meltdown occurred ten years ago. Read more

Panama: A more effective response is possible

The Panamanian Red Cross is implementing the Preparedness for Effective Response Approach, which allowed them to evaluate and improve their response mechanism to Hurricane Eta. Read more in English / Spanish.

Case study: Community-Based surveillance in Indonesia (CP3)

Indonesia is prone to a variety of natural hazards and infectious disease threats. Community members are key to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious diseases effectively. The IFRC and the Indonesia Red Cross have implemented community-based surveillance to detect and provide an early response to infectious diseases. Read more

The Living with Floods Challenge in Mozambique

The Netherlands Red Cross and the Dutch Coalition for Humanitarian Innovation launched the Living with Floods Challenge in Mozambique to help vulnerable people create a safer community for themselves by anticipating and acting to minimize the impact of floods. Check the initiatives selected. Read more

Epidemics that didn't happen

In this report, we share inspiring stories of epidemics that didn't happen, or whose impact was lessened, because of careful planning and swift strategic action. As an example, check the Kenya Red Cross experience ‘Building community trust: How Kenya controlled a deadly anthrax outbreak.' Read more