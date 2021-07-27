National Society Preparedness – Newsletter (July 2021)

In this issue:

Headline: Sign-up for the new Preparedness for Effective Response e-learning course.

Experiences from National Societies on institutional preparedness from Germany, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Kenya, Albania, and more.

Preparedness voices: Interview with Peter Muller, OCHA.

Event: Join the 640 people that have participated in the Disaster Preparedness virtual sessions held during the Pre-Hurricane Season Conference.

Resources: The DG ECHO Guidance Note, COVID-19 Resource Compendium, Law and Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Report, and more.

How can your National Society be better prepared to respond to disasters and crises?

Learn about the Preparedness for Effective Response (PER) approach with the new e-learning course now available in English on the IFRC Learning Platform. The seven training modules of this course take about 30 minutes each. Other language versions will be shared shortly.

Watch the teaser video and share it with your colleagues.