Dear Colleagues,

It is my pleasure to share with you this report titled ““My Commitments; Our Success; Achievements of the WHO African Region: February 2015-June 2019” which has been published on the WHO in the African Region (WHO/AFR) website..

The report provides an update on the commitments I made when I accepted my appointment by the 136th session of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland in 2015. The achievements described in the report would not have been possible without your active engagement. I hope this progress will spur us all to continuously strive towards ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for us all. Together, we now need to consolidate and step up efforts towards achieving universal health coverage, addressing health emergencies, and promoting health and well-being for all people.

I strongly recommend this report to you all and urge you to share it extensively with all stakeholders in your networks.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti

WHO Regional Director for Africa