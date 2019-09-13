13 Sep 2019

My Commitments; Our Success - Achievements of the WHO African Region: February 2015 - June 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.08 MB)

Dear Colleagues,

It is my pleasure to share with you this report titled ““My Commitments; Our Success; Achievements of the WHO African Region: February 2015-June 2019” which has been published on the WHO in the African Region (WHO/AFR) website..

The report provides an update on the commitments I made when I accepted my appointment by the 136th session of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland in 2015. The achievements described in the report would not have been possible without your active engagement. I hope this progress will spur us all to continuously strive towards ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for us all. Together, we now need to consolidate and step up efforts towards achieving universal health coverage, addressing health emergencies, and promoting health and well-being for all people.

I strongly recommend this report to you all and urge you to share it extensively with all stakeholders in your networks.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti

WHO Regional Director for Africa

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.