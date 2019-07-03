Multipurpose Cash Outcome Indicators - Final Draft for Testing

Multipurpose cash (MPC) is a type of assistance intended to enable people to meet their basic needs through local markets as they see fit. The purpose of this document is to streamline reporting and provide more consistent and comparable field-level monitoring of MPC.

The indicators in this document focus on the primary objectives of humanitarian MPC, and the outcomes to which it can most strongly contribute. It comprises a core minimum group of indicators that have a sufficient level of familiarity and acceptance across humanitarian stakeholders - and, for sectoral indicators, across sector clusters and experts. This document does not seek to capture all potential outcomes (positive or negative) of MPC. Nor does it attempt to attribute outcomes to MPC alone.

There are two categories of indicators in this document:

Cross-cutting indicators. These include one required outcome indicator; multiple process indicators (of which one is required); and two recommended qualitative questions as well as additional outcome indicators that would benefit from further testing.

Sectoral indicators. At least one indicator from each of three sectors is required. These sectors should be selected based upon the identified needs and people's priorities - using MEB/transfer value categories or amounts may be helpful_. _Additional sectoral indicators may be selected as relevant.

This is the final draft for testing, and implementing agencies and donors are encouraged to adopt and apply these indicators on the ground. The sub-workstream of the Grand Bargain Cash Workstream, which developed this document, will coordinate the collection of feedback on their use, to inform the review and revision of the indicators in mid-2020.