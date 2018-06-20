Multilateral Peace Operations 2018

ABOUT SIPRI’S MULTILATERAL PEACE OPERATIONS DATABASE

The SIPRI Multilateral Peace Operations Database is a unique source of transparent and reliable data on all multilateral peace operations conducted around the world. It contains historical information on all United Nations and non-United Nations peace operations conducted since 2000, including location, mandate, participating countries, approved and actual personnel numbers disaggregated by personnel types, dates of deployment, budgets and mission fatalities.

For more information, see: www.sipri.org/databases/pko