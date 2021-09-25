Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA), Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) findings - Global, September 2021

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

In 2020, 12 MSNAs were conducted across 12 crises, globally. The methodology of all 12 exercises included a quantitative, household-level component, with household interviews conducted between June and October 2020. In total, 107,727 households were interviewed.

AAP indicators were included in all 12 assessments, in consultation with humanitarian partners, and in line with the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19. AAP is central to risk communication and community engagement strategies; understanding how affected populations access and prefer to receive information can support efforts to dispel misinformation, amplify credible public health guidance, facilitate access to available services and feedback mechanisms, and contribute to overall informed decision-making.

REACH country teams collected AAP data using the Menu of AAP Questions for Needs Assessments, developed jointly by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Task Team on Accountability to Affected Populations and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and REACH in 2018.

Although the number and type of AAP indicators collected vary among MSNAs, it is the aim of this factsheet to present results of a selection of AAP indicators, common and standardized across different crises, wherever this is possible. The full crisis-level AAP results are presented and contextualised in the relevant MSNA 2020 publications.