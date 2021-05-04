Multi-Sector Market Assessment Guidance and Toolkit, November 2020

INTRODUCTION TO THE MSMA GUIDANCE AND TOOLKIT

Markets play a vital role in the lives of displaced persons and their host communities. Not only do they provide people with the essential goods and services needed to survive, but they also create and protect livelihoods. Humanitarian actors therefore increasingly rely on market-based programme responses1 , such as Cash-Based Interventions (CBI)2 to help crisis affected populations meet their needs through local markets. Market assessments should therefore be an essential and integral part of the overall response analysis to inform humanitarian programme design and the appropriate choice of transfer modality. Findings from the market assessment will also help deciding on adequate transfer values, where CBIs are used to enable access to goods and services.

The Multi-sector Market Assessment (MSMA) Guidance and Toolkit is an element of the UNHCR Cash Feasibility and Response Analysis Toolkit. The MSMA Guidance and Toolkit is divided into three components: