Multi-hazard early warning system custom indicators & methodologies for computation

The purpose of this document is to support countries in the computation of custom indicators developed to measure the effectiveness of Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS), available via the Sendai Framework Monitor national level reporting. The objective of the methodology outlined is to allow for consistent measurement of progress towards a minimum standard of an effective MHEWS when using the custom indicators. A downloadable computation worksheet is also available to assist in computing non-binary calculations.

The custom indicators developed through CREWS will help serve as litmus tests for understanding (i) if we are on track to deliver the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction ensuring there are fewer people killed and affected by disasters, and lower economic losses, and (ii) if national adaptation efforts guided by Article (4) of the Paris Agreement, specifically on early warning systems, are building resilience. By measuring and monitoring MHEWS effectiveness -- including metrics on disaster risk knowledge; detection, monitoring, analysis and forecasting; dissemination and communication; preparation and response -- we will better know if these systems are doing their job. Countries will decide which indicators to use and will be supported in refining their early warning systems to make sure they effectively contribute to the goals and aspirations of the Sendai Framework. Although the indicators will serve every country, for LDCs and SIDS, the indicators will be especially crucial. On the frontline of climate change, they are the most impacted by disasters and the most in need of support to build resilience to fully recover from them.

The indicators were developed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in consultation with the MHEWS Custom Indicators Project Support Group including UNDRR, the MHEWS Custom Indicators Expert Group and additional experts and practitioners.