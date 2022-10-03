Multi-Country Strategic Evaluation of UNHCR ́s Operations in Northern Europe (Nordic and Baltic Countries) - June 2022

Executive Summary

Evaluation Objectives and Approach

In 2021, UNHCR´s Evaluation Service commissioned an external strategic evaluation of UNHCR´s Operations in Northern Europe (Nordic and Baltic countries) following a request by the Regional Bureau for Europe (RBE). An independent assessment and review of the activities of UNHCR were deemed necessary to reflect on a number of ongoing developments, both internally within the Organization and externally in the protection environment in the Nordics and Baltics. This evaluation therefore presented an opportunity to take stock of UNHCR’s operations in the Nordic and Baltic countries, to identify the first results of ongoing change processes and to reflect on UNHCR’s contribution to enhance international protection for persons of concern (POC) in this region. The evaluation was conducted by a team of three external consultants in the period June-December 2021.

The main purpose of the evaluation was to present timely evidence to inform UNHCR’s future operational planning and strategy in the region covered by the UNHCR Regional Representation for Northern Europe – later renamed the UNHCR Representation for the Nordic and Baltic countries in 2020 - leading to more effective and impactful UNHCR partnerships and programming, in pursuit of protection and solutions for UNHCR persons of concern and communities that host them. In addition, the evaluation sought to analyse and assess the effectiveness of UNHCR’s plans and activities in light of the evolving needs of the population, political and policy trends at the government level and the work of UNHCR’s partners and other key civil society stakeholders.

The four evaluation questions were as follows:

Did the RNB identify and prioritize the most relevant issues to strengthening the protection environment and supporting solutions in the countries that fall within the sub-region? How fit-for-purpose is the current RNB’s operational structure and resources to deliver its priorities? To what extent has the RNB sufficiently leveraged partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including civil society organizations, to advocate for and support refugee protection and solutions? At this stage, what lessons can be learned from the RNB regarding the implementation of its global and local priorities in high-income country contexts where UNHCR provides less/no direct support to POC?

The evaluation followed a mixed methods approach combining in-depth desk review (164 documents, including 149 internal and 15 external), as well as content analysis based on internal and external perceptions and opinions of UNHCR’s work in the Nordics and Baltics. The evaluation team conducted 32 remote key informant interviews mainly with current and former RNB, RBE and HQ staff, and 40 remote interviews with external interlocutors in Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and other locations (e.g. Switzerland, Belgium, Malta) ranging from governmental entities, non-governmental organizations, UN agencies, EU institutions, academia and think tanks. In addition, the evaluation team received 15 responses from internal staff to an online survey and 32 responses from external interlocutors. In addition, three out of the eight countries were selected as case-studies to enable the understanding of how programming works and how different elements work together in practice, namely Sweden, Norway and Lithuania.