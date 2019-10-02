Multi-country review on the state of the social service workforce in the Middle East and North Africa Region

Highlights

The purpose of the Multi-Country Review of the State of the Social Service Workforce in the Middle East and North Africa Region was to create and analyse a baseline of information and data on the status of the SSW in eight countries in the region: Djibouti, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Sudan and Tunisia. The aim is to guide and assist country-level action plans to strengthen the SSW. The review was designed to highlight unique aspects of each country’s workforce, identify common challenges or trends, and suggest evidence-based strategies that countries could consider when developing their country-level action plans. It was expected that the review would ultimately help address the question of whether governments currently have the capacity to address the needs of vulnerable children and families with the existing SSW, and if not, what strategies, approaches and resources would be needed to fill the gaps.

Specific objectives of the multi-country review of the SSW were to: