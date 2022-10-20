Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox - External Situation Report 8, published 19 October 2022

Risk assessment

Global risk – Moderate

WHO Regional risk

Highlights

During the week of 10 October to 16 October 2022, the number of monkeypox cases reported in the Regions of Europe and the Americas continue to decline, driving the overall downward trend observed since August 2022.

Since the last Situation Report published on 5 October 2022, 4537 new cases (6.6% increase in total cases) and four new deaths have been reported.

WHO has circulated, through its Regional Offices, a protocol to support the in-depth case investigation form (CIF) for Member State use, to better understand case characteristics and transmission dynamics.

Multi-disciplinary country support missions have been conducted by WHO in the past two weeks to lend support to optimizing surveillance and other areas of monkeypox response, including in Ghana, Nigeria, and (remotely) to the Gulf Centre for Disease Prevention and Control for a Gulf Coordinating Council (GCC) States regional risk assessment exercise.

For strategic planning and global support, WHO is appealing for US$ 33.82 million to take immediate action to stop the monkeypox outbreak in collaboration with the Member States, partners, and other stakeholders.