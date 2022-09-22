Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox - External Situation Report 6, published 21 September 2022

Risk assessment

Global risk – Moderate

WHO Regional risk

• European Region, Region of the Americas – High

• African Region, Eastern Mediterranean Region, Southeast Asia Region – Moderate

• Western Pacific Region – Low-Moderate

Highlights

• During the week of 12 to 18 September 2022, the number of monkeypox cases reported in the Regions of Europe and the Americas declined, driving the global downward trend observed since August 2022.

• Since the last edition published on 7 September 2022, 8757 new cases (16.5% increase in total cases) and five new deaths have been reported.

• On 13 September 2022, the Region of the Americas published a Risk Statement (Date of assessment: 9 September 2022), classifying the overall risk in the Region as High.

• On 16 September 2022, WHO launched a Public Advice page. The purpose of the page is to provide information and public health advice to individuals and families on ways in which they can prevent illness and stay healthy. WHO launches this page with information on how to stay safe during an outbreak of monkeypox.