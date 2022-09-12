Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox - External Situation Report 5, published 7 September 2022

Data as received by WHO national authorities by 17:00 CEST, 5 September 2022

Risk assessment

Global risk – Moderate

WHO Regional risk

Highlights

During the week of 29 August to 4 September 2022, the number of cases reported in the regions of Europe and America declined compared to the week of 22 to 28 august, driving the observed global decrease.

On 25 August, WHO updated the interim guidance on Surveillance, case investigation, and contact tracing for monkeypox with the latest information on symptomatology and epidemiological parameters, and to align with the Temporary Recommendations issued by the Director General, after the declaration of the Public Health Emergency of International concern (PHEIC).