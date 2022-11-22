MSF Clinical Trial Transparency Policy

STATEMENT OF PURPOSE

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) operates under the five working principles of impartiality, independence, neutrality, bearing witness, and transparency. MSF considers transparency as critical for ensuring accountability towards our patients and their communities and an important tool to improve public health by enabling evaluations of our practices and positioning on medical humanitarian issues.

The principle of transparency is especially important in the field of medical research, where the information asymmetry among patients, researchers, and the public can result in mistrust and impede progress. Conversely, the prospective and open sharing of protocols, registering of clinical trials, and timely sharing of results and data respects the contribution of participants, contributes to MSF’s mission to provide the highest standard of medical care, and improves the benefits to society while minimizing harm.

Based on the belief that the prospective registration, sharing of research protocols, and sharing the results and data of clinical trials is an important element of transparency and an ethical imperative towards our patients, MSF signed the World Health Organization’s joint statement on public disclosure of results from clinical trials in 2017. 1 Through this pledge MSF committed to publishing research protocols, registering clinical trials on appropriate registries, and subsequently publishing clinical trial data in open access formats. This policy applies whenever MSF is the trial sponsor and, furthermore, calls upon MSF to make all efforts to assure compliance when collaborating in a trial led and/or funded by external partners.