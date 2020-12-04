Moving Towards Children as Partners in Child Protection in COVID-19 Guide From Participation to Partnerships (September 2020)

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, children and youth were facing unprecedented challenges caused by quarantine measures and school closure policies in nearly every country in the world.

At the same time these challenges emerged, child-focused organizations found it harder than ever to communicate with children, needing to adapt their methods of hearing children’s voices and ensuring children’s participation to virtual and physically distanced realities.

These adaptations are seemingly harder for adults and their organizations than for children, who are creative, innovative, and tech-savvy.

Despite the COVID-19 challenges, children around the world have found meaningful ways to support and protect their peers, families, and communities. Children are on the frontlines of innovative responses and are working closely with their adult allies. The leadership demonstrated through these child-adult partnerships is the underlying inspiration for this guide.