Moving from one risk to another: Dynamics of hazard exposure and disaster vulnerability for displaced persons, migrants and other people on the move

INTROUCTION: MOVING ACROSS RISKSCAPES

Moving, in all its different forms, has an intrinsic risk management value, allowing people to prevent or mitigate the negative impacts of (natural and man-made) hazards. Evacuees fleeing cyclone or conflict, pastoralists moving along transhumance routes to make a living in a resource-scarce environment, migrants seeking work in anticipation of the dry season or in response to an ongoing drought, and even members of communities being relocated out of areas at risk – through their movement, they all reduce immediate and future, actual and potential impacts of hazards affecting their areas of origin.

People’s ability to move, whether spontaneously or in an assisted manner, and whether more proactively or reactively, is a key component of their resilience – of their capacity to get out of harm’s way and keep accessing resources and opportunities needed to cope with and recover from disasters. However, actual movements do not allow them to completely avoid negative impacts and future risks. People moving leave behind assets, security and community ties, only to face a new set of hazards along their routes and at their destinations. In most cases, moving allows people a trade-off between the (present or future, well known) impacts they are (or will likely be) suffering in their places of origin and the (potential, less certain) ones they might face elsewhere.

In fact, people move from a specific riskscape (an environment characterised by a specific set of hazards – but also knowledge, networks, institutions, resources and risk management strategies) to a different one. Moving shapes their exposure to hazards and their vulnerability in complex manners. People’s ability to move, as determined by their availability of assets, knowledge and networks, their entitlement to support and assistance, and the (legal, physical, security) barriers constraining their movement, largely determines the risk outcomes of their movement.

This dynamic and its outcomes are not necessarily tied with the initial reason for moving, or type of movement: they can be observed in forced and voluntary, short- and long-distance, internal and international movements. Displaced persons, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, as well as relocated communities, often have little choice but to transit through and to settle (temporarily or permanently) in marginal, hazard-prone areas, with limited ability to access locally available resources and services, little knowledge of the local hazard context, and skillsets and capacities that do not match local livelihood opportunities. They effectively move out of harm’s way, only to find themselves highly exposed and vulnerable to other hazards.

This submission explores this dynamic by providing examples of population movements taking place in the context of natural and man-made hazards and that have resulted in conditions of further hazard exposure and vulnerability for people moving. Due to the GRID’s specific focus on internal displacement, the examples are articulated by type of movement (internal displacement, planned relocations, and movement of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees). It has however to be noted that clearly distinguishing among these groups is somewhat artificial, and that it is often difficult to clearly tell apart different types of movement, especially in complex, evolving situations. Moreover, a categorization of movements might not be particularly useful to interpret risk outcomes that cut across groups of people on the move – it might however have operational implications as we aim to integrate risk reduction perspectives and objectives in all measures to anticipate and manage different types of movement.