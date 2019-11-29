MOU Concluded to Contribute to Eradication of AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria from around World

Pursuant to the MOU, the ROK government will contribute 5 million USD to the Global Fund in 2019. The Global Fund, in close cooperation with donor countries, private sectors, civil societies and communities around the world, will carry out activities to save 16 million lives over the next three years.

The ROK government will continue to support various cooperation projects with NGOs and international organizations in the field of global health, including the Global Fund, the World Health Organization, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations and the International Vaccine Institute, by utilizing the Global Disease Eradication Fund. By doing so, it will contribute to achieving the SDGs for the eradication of key epidemics by 2030 and promote global and national health.