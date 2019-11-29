MOU Concluded to Contribute to Eradication of AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria from around World
- On November 27, the government of the Republic of Korea (the Permanent Mission in Geneva) and the Global Fund concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU), under which the ROK government will contribute 5 million USD to the Global Fund. The Global Fund will invest to end epidemics, such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and save about 16 million lives around the world over the next three years.
- At the signing ceremony held in Geneva in the presence of the Ambassador at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea in Geneva Paik, Ji-ah and Executive Director of the Global Fund Peter Sands, among others, the two sides discussed ways to work together in fighting the three major epidemics of the international community and achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).
- Ambassador Paik offered congratulations to the Global Fund on the success of its 6th Replenishment Conference, which had taken place in Lyon, the French Republic, on October 9-10 and had mobilized more than 14 billion USD, the target amount, in pledges. She stressed that the ROK government, by doubling its contribution, will also take an active part in the international community’s efforts to achieve its goal of eradicating major infectious diseases by 2030.
- Executive Director Peter Sands extended appreciation to the ROK for increasing its donation and mentioned that the ROK’s such contribution is an exemplary case that demonstrates the strong will of the international community and the leadership of the ROK toward the elimination of infectious diseases by 2030.
Pursuant to the MOU, the ROK government will contribute 5 million USD to the Global Fund in 2019. The Global Fund, in close cooperation with donor countries, private sectors, civil societies and communities around the world, will carry out activities to save 16 million lives over the next three years.
The ROK government will continue to support various cooperation projects with NGOs and international organizations in the field of global health, including the Global Fund, the World Health Organization, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations and the International Vaccine Institute, by utilizing the Global Disease Eradication Fund. By doing so, it will contribute to achieving the SDGs for the eradication of key epidemics by 2030 and promote global and national health.