Mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19

Are pregnant women more at risk than others?

The evidence available so far indicates that pregnant or recently pregnant women are not more likely to contract COVID-19 than the general population.

Pregnant women appear to experience similar symptoms (cough, fever, headache, changes in taste and smell, difficultly breathing) as other adults with COVID-19. Therefore, it is important that antenatal care continues as planned.

Relatively few babies have been born to mothers with COVID-19 infection, and no major risks have been identified to date. Babies may show mild symptoms of COVID-19. Studies continue to monitor both mothers and babies.