Monthly Update of JDC’s Forced Displacement Literature Review (August 2021)

This report presents data compiled by UNHCR on forced displacement in 2020 due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order.

Key findings:

• By the end of 2020, the number of people forcibly displaced due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order reached a record high of 82.4 million, including 48 million IDPs, 26.4 million refugees (20.7 million refugees under UNHCR’s mandate and 5.7 million Palestine refugees under UNRWA’s mandate), 4.1 million asylum-seekers, and 3.9 million Venezuelans displaced abroad. As a result, more than one percent of the world’s population—or 1 in 95 people—is now forcibly displaced.

• 11.2 million people were newly displaced (or newly registered) in 2020, including 9.8 million IDPs, 305,500 refugees and 1.1 million asylum-seekers. While the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cross-border displacement is not yet clear, UNHCR data shows fewer arrivals of refugees and asylum-seekers in most regions—about 1.5 million fewer people than would have been expected in non-COVID circumstances.

• Asylum-seekers submitted 1.1 million new individual applications in 2020. The United States was the largest recipient of new individual applications (250,800), followed by Germany, Spain, France and Peru.

• With pandemic-related border closures and travel restrictions, only a limited number of refugees and IDPs were able to avail themselves of voluntary return and resettlement opportunities. 3.4 million displaced people returned to their areas or countries of origin during 2020, including 3.2 million IDPs and 251,000 refugees. Only 34,400 refugees were admitted for resettlement during the year (with and without UNHCR assistance).

• More than two thirds (68 percent) of all refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad came from just five countries: Syria (6.7 million); Venezuela (4.0 million);

Afghanistan (2.6 million); South Sudan (2.2 million); and Myanmar (1.1 million).

• 73 percent of refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad lived in countries neighboring their countries of origin. Developing countries hosted 86 percent of refugees under UNHCR’s mandate and Venezuelans displaced abroad, while Least Developed Countries hosted 27 percent of the total. Countries hosting the largest numbers of refugees under UNHCR’s mandate were: Turkey (3.7 million), Colombia (1.7 million), Pakistan (1.4 million), Uganda (1.4 million), and Germany (almost 1.2 million).

The countries hosting the largest proportions of refugees under UNHCR’s mandate and displaced Venezuelans abroad relative to their national populations were Aruba (1 in 6),

Lebanon (1 in 8), Curacao (1 in 10), Jordan (1 in 15), and Turkey (1 in 23).