Monkeypox Strategic Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan (July 2022 – June 2023)

Introduction

This Strategic Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan (SPRP) is intended to help guide coordinated public health action to stop the monkeypox outbreak.

On 23 July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO)

Director-General declared the escalating monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), WHO’s highest level of alarm under international law. As of 4 October 2022, 68 900 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 106 Member States in all six WHO regions, reflecting an unusually high number of cases and a wide geographical spread of the virus. Most cases are being reported from Europe and the Americas, with the majority occurring among men who have sex with men. However, the outbreak continues to spread in all WHO regions and in all demographic groups, underscoring the need for all countries to design and deliver information and services tailored to all at-risk communities at the same time as ensuring human rights and dignity.

Monkeypox can infect anyone and is of particular concern for vulnerable groups at higher risk of severe disease, including people with suppressed immune systems, people who are pregnant, and young children. In addition, uncontrolled transmission provides the virus with more opportunities to adapt, potentially resulting in strains that are more challenging to control or treat. In the medium term, there is a risk that monkeypox will become entrenched across multiple settings, particularly as it could exploit the ecological niche left by the eradication of smallpox.

Therefore, the primary focus for all countries must be to ensure that they are prepared to detect and stop the outbreak of monkeypox using effective public health measures, including enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored risk communication and community engagement, and riskreduction measures, including where exposure to infected animals is possible. There is a window of opportunity to intensify collective efforts to achieve the goal of stopping the monkeypox outbreak.

WHO drafted this SPRP with the input of partners and public health experts. It is based on WHO’s current global risk assessment and will be adjusted as the situation evolves. In addition, the SPRP will be complemented by forthcoming Operational Planning Guidelines and a Monitoring and Evaluation Framework.