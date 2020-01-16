Monitoring methodology: For displacement associated with drought

This paper describes the methodology IDMC is developing in collaboration with its partners to monitor displacement associated with drought and addresses some of the main challenges inherent in the exercise. It is based on the collection of qualitative and quantitative data and three levels of analysis and builds upon existing good data-gathering practices.

The aim is to increase confidence in displacement estimates by way of a more robust, coordinated and data-driven process of verification. The approach also identifies areas in which the monitoring of displacement can help to improve the analysis and forecasting of other related phenomena such as food production and food insecurity.