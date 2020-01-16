Monitoring methodology: For cross-border displacement associated with conflict

This strategy describes the approach IDMC has developed to monitoring cross-border displacement associated with conflict, and addresses some of the main challenges inherent in the exercise. We committed to developing a more systematic approach to understanding the entire displacement continuum in 2017 by expanding our monitoring and research efforts to analyse the relationship between internal, cross-border and return movements.

Several questions need to be answered if governments, policymakers, humanitarian and development agencies and others are to understand the triggers and drivers of people’s movements within and across borders, their motivations and their living conditions in places of displacement and return.