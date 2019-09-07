07 Sep 2019

Monitoring food security in countries with conflict situations: A joint FAO/WFP update for the United Nations Security Council (August 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 30 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.93 MB)

Executive summary

This update, facilitated by the Food Security Information Network and produced under the Global Network Against Food Crises', provides the members, of the United Nations Security Council with an overview of the magnitude, severity and drivers of acute food insecurity in nine countries and territories that have the world's highest burden of people in need of emergency food, nutrition and Livelihood assistance as a result of protracted conflict combined with other factors_ This issue focuses on the acute food insecurity situation in: Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Lake Chad Basin, Somalia, South Sudan, the Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic and Yemen.

The latest evidence clearly shows a general deterioration in the food security situation in countries with conflict between January and August 2019.

In South Sudan, food security has continued to decline despite the peace process. Similarly, a worsening situation is observed in the Lake Chad Basin particularly in Cameroon's Far North), the Sudan, Afghanistan and the Syrian Arab Republic. In the Central African Republic, armed conflict has persisted even after the signature of peace accords.

The provision of multi-sector humanitarian assistance has been vital in preventing catastrophic food crises in these countries from worsening Yet, distribution of relief assistance, needs assessments and beneficiary monitoring are severely constrained by continued fighting and violence against humanitarian workers. High fuel prices, checkpoints, land mines and explosive remnants of war, damaged roads and difficult terrain further inhibit humanitarian response in all the countries/territories profiled.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.