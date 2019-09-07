Monitoring food security in countries with conflict situations: A joint FAO/WFP update for the United Nations Security Council (August 2019)

Executive summary

This update, facilitated by the Food Security Information Network and produced under the Global Network Against Food Crises', provides the members, of the United Nations Security Council with an overview of the magnitude, severity and drivers of acute food insecurity in nine countries and territories that have the world's highest burden of people in need of emergency food, nutrition and Livelihood assistance as a result of protracted conflict combined with other factors_ This issue focuses on the acute food insecurity situation in: Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Lake Chad Basin, Somalia, South Sudan, the Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic and Yemen.

The latest evidence clearly shows a general deterioration in the food security situation in countries with conflict between January and August 2019.

In South Sudan, food security has continued to decline despite the peace process. Similarly, a worsening situation is observed in the Lake Chad Basin particularly in Cameroon's Far North), the Sudan, Afghanistan and the Syrian Arab Republic. In the Central African Republic, armed conflict has persisted even after the signature of peace accords.

The provision of multi-sector humanitarian assistance has been vital in preventing catastrophic food crises in these countries from worsening Yet, distribution of relief assistance, needs assessments and beneficiary monitoring are severely constrained by continued fighting and violence against humanitarian workers. High fuel prices, checkpoints, land mines and explosive remnants of war, damaged roads and difficult terrain further inhibit humanitarian response in all the countries/territories profiled.