Monitoring and Evaluation of ADB’s Climate Change Operational Framework 2017–2030

Lesley Elaine Williams, Ernalyn Lising, and Esmyra Javier

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Asia and Pacific region continues to experience increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events and climate-related disasters, while some of its countries contribute to much of the greenhouse gas emissions in the world. Efforts to scale up climate change solutions are thus critical if the region is to effectively address climate change and adapt to its impacts. In this context, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) commits to delivering those solutions as guided by its Strategy 2030.

ADB has pledged to support low-carbon and climate-resilient development by integrating climate change into its operations and by helping its developing member countries achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions. To this end, ADB has developed and operationalized its Climate Change Operational Framework 2017–2030 (CCOF2030), which charts measures to enhance its climate actions. Along these lines, a results framework was developed to measure, monitor, and report ADB’s overall progress and achievements against its CCOF2030.

This paper reviews the CCOF2030 results framework and examines its primary components pertaining to good monitoring and evaluation. Drawing lessons from the pilot monitoring of the CCOF2030 results framework and the database, this paper also aims to help inform future approach to framework design and implementation. Further, it examines similarities or potential overlaps between the CCOF2030 and Strategy 2030 Operational Priority 3 (S2030 OP3), which tackles the intersecting themes of climate change, climate and disaster resilience, and environmental sustainability.

The results of the internal review of the CCOF2030 by ADB’s Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department (SDCC) were considered in the practical guidelines and recommendations provided in this paper. Drawing parallels between CCOF2030 and S2030 OP3, and with the outcome of preliminary consultations with ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department in mind, the paper also offers key recommendations for streamlining and allocating responsibilities for measuring and monitoring common performance metrics relating to climate change.

In 2022, ADB plans to develop a climate change action plan in which a joint results framework for monitoring both the OP3 plan and the CCOF2030 could be explored. To continue monitoring progress in CCOF2030 operations, a refined and streamlined results framework database will be used in the interim.