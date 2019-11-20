20 Nov 2019

Monitoring and evaluating climate adaptation activities: A reference guide for city managers

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.87 MB)

AUTHOR(S) Mills-Knapp, Sara; Scott, Owen

Cities are leading the way in committing to ambitious climate adaptation goals and implementing strategies to reduce climate risks. However, these commitments to adaptation action often face challenges in documenting changes in resilience of urban systems and populations. To capture these adaptation results, cities will need to develop robust monitoring and reporting frameworks to measure achievement, document outcomes and learn from their adaptation activities. A strong framework can also serve as a management tool, providing regular feedback for adjustments to adaptation action design, planning and implementation.

This guide from the USAID-funded Adaptation Thought Leadership and Assessments (ATLAS) project is intended to serve as a resource for city managers and other city staff who are creating a citywide climate adaptation M&E program. The guide details essential components of an adaptation M&E framework and provides a structure for cities to plan and implement the framework.

The guide is accompanied by a literature review that summarizes best practices in M&E of urban climate adaptation activities, as well as a report assessing the M&E systems capacity of Cagayan de Oro City in the Philippines. This work was also highlighted during the July 2019 Adaptation Community Meeting and can be accessed through the event presentation or recorded webinar.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.