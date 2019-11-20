Monitoring and evaluating climate adaptation activities: A reference guide for city managers

AUTHOR(S) Mills-Knapp, Sara; Scott, Owen

Cities are leading the way in committing to ambitious climate adaptation goals and implementing strategies to reduce climate risks. However, these commitments to adaptation action often face challenges in documenting changes in resilience of urban systems and populations. To capture these adaptation results, cities will need to develop robust monitoring and reporting frameworks to measure achievement, document outcomes and learn from their adaptation activities. A strong framework can also serve as a management tool, providing regular feedback for adjustments to adaptation action design, planning and implementation.

This guide from the USAID-funded Adaptation Thought Leadership and Assessments (ATLAS) project is intended to serve as a resource for city managers and other city staff who are creating a citywide climate adaptation M&E program. The guide details essential components of an adaptation M&E framework and provides a structure for cities to plan and implement the framework.

The guide is accompanied by a literature review that summarizes best practices in M&E of urban climate adaptation activities, as well as a report assessing the M&E systems capacity of Cagayan de Oro City in the Philippines. This work was also highlighted during the July 2019 Adaptation Community Meeting and can be accessed through the event presentation or recorded webinar.