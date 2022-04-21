Mobile Guides – Risk Management and Funding Partnerships

The Importance of Risk Management in Humanitarian Partnerships

Partnerships are a key component for improving the efficiency and impact of humanitarian action.

Many international aid organizations rely on national partners and actors to implement programs and deliver assistance to people and communities affected by crisis, especially in areas with limited humanitarian access.

Risk management is an important process for organizations who receive funding to work with partners and also for donors, such as the United Nations and governments who fund humanitarian operations

Risk management enables organizations to identify and mitigate risks related to funding partnerships, leading to better outcomes for affected populations and improved relationships with donors.

Risk management enables organizations who receive funding to select the right partners to work with and determine how best to engage them in their programs.

Types of Humanitarian Partnerships The term ‘partnership’ in the humanitarian context is often used to describe the relationships and collaboration arrangements between different types of entities, such as donors, international nongovernmental organizations (INGO), national nongovernmental organizations (NNGO), local authorities, community-based organizations, government institutions, formal institutions (e.g. public educational institution), not-for-profit private institutions, and for-profit entities/businesses.

Most partnerships usually involve some form of funding arrangement.

Teaming or Joint Proposal Partnership An arrangement where organizations jointly draft and submit a proposal in response to a specific funding opportunity, such as a grant program. This type of arrangement only governs the joint proposal collaboration; it does not cover the actual implementation of a program.

Risk management enables donors to make key decisions about funding and the terms and conditions of partnership involvement once a grant is secured.