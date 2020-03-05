Mo Ibrahim Foundation announces no winner of 2019 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership

LONDON, 5 March 2020 – Today, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation announces that there is no winner of the 2019 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. This decision has been made following deliberations by the independent Prize Committee.

Announcing the decision, Prize Committee Chair Festus Mogae commented: “The Ibrahim Prize recognises truly exceptional leadership in Africa, celebrating role models for the continent. It is awarded to individuals who have, through the outstanding governance of their country, brought peace, stability and prosperity to their people. Based on these rigorous criteria, the Prize Committee could not award the Prize in 2019.”

Commenting on the decision, Mo Ibrahim, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation said: “Africa is facing some of the toughest challenges in the world – ranging from those connected to population growth, and economic development, to environmental impact. We need leaders who can govern democratically and translate these challenges into opportunities. With two-thirds of our citizens now living in better-governed countries than ten years ago, we are making progress. I am optimistic that we will have the opportunity to award this Prize to a worthy candidate soon.”

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Umar, umar.z@moibrahimfoundation.org, +44 (0) 20 7535 5068MIF

media team, mifmedia@portland-communications.com, +44 (0) 20 7554 1743

Join the discussion online using the hashtag #MIFPrize

The Ibrahim Prize:

Recognises and celebrates African leaders who, under challenging circumstances, have developed their countries, lifted people out of poverty and paved the way for sustainable and equitable prosperity; Highlights exceptional role models for the continent; Ensures that the African continent continues to benefit from the experience and wisdom of exceptional leaders once they have left national office, by enabling them to continue in other public roles on the continent; Is an award and a standard for excellence in leadership in Africa, and not a ‘first prize’, there is not necessarily a Laureate every year.

Criteria:

Former African Executive Head of State or Government

Left office in the last three years

Democratically elected

Served his/her constitutionally mandated term

Demonstrated exceptional leadership

The Ibrahim Prize is the largest annually awarded prize in the world, consisting of US$5 million over ten years. More information on the Ibrahim Prize can be found at: http://mo.ibrahim.foundation/prize/

More information on the Ibrahim Prize Laureates can be found at: https://mo.ibrahim.foundation/prize/laureates