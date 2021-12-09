World + 12 more
MMC West Africa & North Africa 4Mi Snapshot – November 2021 Corruption and the role of state officials in human smuggling
Attachments
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), “[c]orruption, including bribery of customs, visa and border control officials plays a key role in migrant smuggling.” This snapshot seeks to better understand the role of state or public officials (police, military, accommodation or detention centre staff or visa, passport or other immigration officials), within the process of smuggling, by examining the types of officials, their countries and their activities. It draws upon interviews conducted with smugglers and with refugees and migrants in Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Niger and Tunisia.
This snapshot is produced in the context of a partnership with the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Observatory on Smuggling of Migrants.
Key findings
58% of all refugees and migrants surveyed reported contact with state officials; 82% of these refugees and migrants paid a "gift" to state officials they had contact with during their journey. 59% of these officials were police at a border.
More than half of the smugglers surveyed cited that they and/or their group have contact with state officials to facilitate human smuggling.
In specifying which state officials, the majority of smugglers surveyed reported contact with police (68%) and border control (68%).
Activities differed by country, but a majority of smugglers reported state officials’ involvement in releasing refugees and migrants from detention, and guiding refugees and migrant across borders, in several countries.
61% of smugglers mentioned directly paying public officials involved in smuggling.