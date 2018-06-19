MMC Middle East & Eastern Mediterranean Monthly Trends Analysis - March 2018

Background:

Mixed Migration in the Middle East

In 2016 there were an estimated 54 million foreign nationals in the Middle East alone; the region that has become host to the fastest growing population of international migrants and forcibly displaced people in the last decade. Some Middle Eastern countries host foreign nationals in greater numbers than their home-born population, for instance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Kuwait, where migrants represent 88%, 75% and 74% of the national population, respectively. Jordan and Lebanon also have considerable migrant populations, making up 41% and 34% of their national populations respectively. By 2016, one in six people in Lebanon was a refugee2, one in 11 people in Jordan, and one in 28 in Turkey – ranking them the top three countries in the world under this measure. As of the end of 2016, the Middle East hosted over 45% of all refugees globally. Syria, Iraq and Yemen together accounted for nearly one third of the world’s total conflict-induced internal displacements by the end of 2015, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries hosting some of the largest populations of migrant workers in the world. In total, migrants make up 13% of the population of the region as a whole. These examples not only speak to the scale of mixed migration in this region, but also to its sheer complexity, as home to populations from the world over, migrating for diverse and shifting motivations.

Migrants living in the Middle East hail from a diverse range of origins. In GCC countries, migrants predominantly come from: India, Pakistan. Note that whilst Iran and Turkey are the only countries in the Middle East who are signatories to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, they both apply limitations to its application. As such these populations are primarily living under a form of international protection – many as ‘mandate refugees’. Please see more below in the relevant sections.

Mandate refugees are defined as “Persons who are recognized as refugees by UNHCR acting under the authority of its Statute and relevant UN General Assembly resolutions. Mandate status is especially significant in States that are not parties to the 1951 Convention or its 1967 Protocol.” (UNHCR) 3 Ibid Bangladesh, the Philippines and Egypt as well as other Arab countries in the region (notably Lebanon and Jordan). In the Levant, migrant populations most commonly represented are from Syria, Palestine, Egypt, Iraq and Sri Lanka, as as well as other Southeast Asian countries and Africa.

The Middle East is a region that plays host to a broad range of migration dynamics, as an area of origin, transit and destination. From the Middle East, migrants embark upon both regular and irregular migration paths to other parts of the world. In the last few years, there has been considerable attention paid to significant irregular migration towards Europe. Bearing this in mind, it is notable that the Mediterranean Sea is currently the most deadly migration route in the world. In 2016, the ten most common nationalities making asylum claims in the EU/EFTA made up 1,292,280 people. Among these ten nationalities three were Middle Eastern: 1st) Syria (341,980); 3rd) Iraq (131,590); and 6th)

Iran (42,010); representing a notable proportion of individuals attempting to reach Europe in search of better security and opportunities, although equivalent to just 2.3% of the migrant population that remain in the Middle East. Such movement takes place in the context of the increasing shift in state policy towards externalised migration approaches, including the linking of development aid or visa access to irregular migration control, which prioritises the protection of borders over that of people on the move.