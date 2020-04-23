Mixed Migration in West Africa in 2030

I. Introduction

Mixed migration refers to cross-border movements of people including refugees fleeing persecution and conflict, victims of trafficking and people seeking better lives and opportunities. Motivated to move by a multiplicity of factors, people in mixed flows have different legal statuses as well as a variety of vulnerabilities.

Numerous macro- and micro-level factors influence people’s aspirations, capabilities and decisions to migrate, their choices of destination and their modalities of travel.

Modeling mixed migration futures using forecasting methods is therefore challenging, as such methods rely on quantitative data on relatively certain migration drivers (such as fertility or life expectancy) and require a number of assumptions, including assuming that current known trends can be extrapolated into the future. In reality, we know that the process of migration comprises a wide variety of highly uncertain factors and sometimes unexpected triggers, for instance, related to conflict or labor markets, which are by definition difficult to fully capture through quantitative data and project into the future. For this reason, the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC) adopted a “collective intelligence” scenario approach to analyze mixed migration futures in West and North Africa, in line with the approaches used by the University of Oxford and UNESCO’s Foresight Unit.

This report briefly outlines the key elements of the scenario approach adopted by the MMC and the exercises it carried out during a scenario-building exercise hosted and supported by the Rabat Process/ ICMPD in Abidjan in October 2019 as a side event to a Rabat Process workshop on migrant smuggling. It then presents a synthesis of the mixed migration context we see today in West Africa, followed by the results of its trend analysis on relatively certain factors impacting migration in 2030 in West Africa.

Next, this report examines the data collected through the scenario-workshop on key ‘uncertainties’ impacting the future of migration and their consequences for migration, generated by key migration stakeholders from the region. Lastly, it outlines initial mixed migration scenarios for 2030 discussed by workshop participants.