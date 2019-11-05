05 Nov 2019

Mixed Migration Review 2019

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, Mixed Migration Centre
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (14.37 MB)

The second publication of the annual Mixed Migration Review by the Mixed Migration Centre offers updates on global mixed migration trends and policy events while examining future trends and expectations in a wide range of sectors and their impact on mixed migration. The Keeping track and Managing flows sections respectively set out the year’s key mixed migration trends across the globe and summarise selected policy and legislative developments. A series of essays explore the potential effects of change within a broad range of areas, such as demography, climate, securitisation, multilateralism, artificial intelligence (AI), economics and the labour market. The report also includes a series of interviews with migration experts, policy makers and academics. The report is based on a wide range of research as well as exclusive access to 4Mi data from over 10,000 interviews with refugees and migrants in over fifteen countries. New sections include individual migration stories selected from thousands of 4Mi interviews conducted around the globe, an overview of the normalisation of extreme migration policies and actions and a briefing on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM). The report does not offer one-size-fits-all solutions or simple conclusions, but rather raises many difficult questions and treats the mixed migration phenomenon with the complexity it deserves.

