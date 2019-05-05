Mixed Migration Hub Trend Bulletin, March 2019
monthly trend report
covering mixed migration to, through & from NORTH AFRICA
About: MHub is the regional knowledge hub and secretariat for the North Africa Mixed Migration Task Force, comprising of DRC, IOM,
OHCHR, MMC, Save the Children, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNODC. It promotes a human rights-based approach to ensure the protection of people moving in mixed and complex flows to, through and from North Africa.
Scope: This bulletin covers mixed migration trends in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, Tunisia, Spain, Greece and Italy.
Terminology: Throughout this bulletin the terms migrant, refugee and asylum seeker are used together to cover all those comprising mixed migration flows. If the original source specifies a particular category, the relevant term will be used.
Sources: Data is drawn from a wide variety of sources, including government, civil society and media.
Regional
GMDAC launches new Europe section of portal
- The IOM Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC) launched a new, dedicated Europe section on its website on 22 March. The dedicated section aims to make evidence-based information on issues of migration and migration data easily accessible to researchers, policymakers, journalists and the general public. Speaking at the launch, Argentina Szabados,
IOM’s Regional Director for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia underscored the need for accurate, evidence-based data on migration to counteract the rampant misinformation currently tainting public opinion. “In times of fake news, a rise of populism, spread of negative stereotypes and violent hate crime, there is greater need than ever for genuine facts and reliable figures to give a true picture of what migration is and how it shapes our world,” she said. The Europe Migration Page on the portal was authored by the Knowledge Centre on Migration and Demography, a European Commission initiative to provide scientific evidence for EU policymaking in migration and demography related fields.
IOM RO MENA regional partners’ briefing and launch of new geoportal
- On 28 March, the IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa in Cairo hosted the year’s first Regional Partners’ Briefing on current migration trends in the MENA region with representatives from 31 embassies, as well as UN organizations and other partners. During the meeting, the regional office also launched its new regional geoportal which aims to enhance access to migration flow information products through a visually interactive mapping system to better provide data-based information on mobility trends within the region.
Operation Sophia’s mandate extended but naval assets are suspended
On 29 March, the EU extended Operation Sophia’s mandate till September of this year but has suspended the use of naval vessels in sea rescue operations, leading to concerns about the increased threat to life in the Mediterranean. The operation is tasked with disrupting “the business model of migrant smugglers and human traffickers in the Southern Central Mediterranean” and, while the core mandate has remained the same, Operation Sophia will divert its activities to surveillance by aerial assets. Furthermore, the operation will continue to work closely with the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy to reinforce and strengthen their capacity for intercepting migrant vessels.
The move has sparked widespread concern among humanitarian and human rights actors who see the decision as further imperiling the lives of those already at risk at sea. Speaking about the decision, Massimo Moratti, Amnesty International’s Researcher Director, said, “This is an outrageous abdication of EU governments responsibilities. Having already used every excuse in the book to banish NGO rescue boats from the Mediterranean, and having already stopped carrying out rescues several months ago, EU governments are now removing their own ships, leaving no-one to save the lives of women, men and children in peril.