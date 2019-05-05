Mixed Migration Hub Trend Bulletin, March 2019

monthly trend report

covering mixed migration to, through & from NORTH AFRICA

About: MHub is the regional knowledge hub and secretariat for the North Africa Mixed Migration Task Force, comprising of DRC, IOM,

OHCHR, MMC, Save the Children, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNODC. It promotes a human rights-based approach to ensure the protection of people moving in mixed and complex flows to, through and from North Africa.

Scope: This bulletin covers mixed migration trends in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, Tunisia, Spain, Greece and Italy.

Terminology: Throughout this bulletin the terms migrant, refugee and asylum seeker are used together to cover all those comprising mixed migration flows. If the original source specifies a particular category, the relevant term will be used.

Sources: Data is drawn from a wide variety of sources, including government, civil society and media.

Regional

GMDAC launches new Europe section of portal

The IOM Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC) launched a new, dedicated Europe section on its website on 22 March. The dedicated section aims to make evidence-based information on issues of migration and migration data easily accessible to researchers, policymakers, journalists and the general public. Speaking at the launch, Argentina Szabados,

IOM’s Regional Director for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia underscored the need for accurate, evidence-based data on migration to counteract the rampant misinformation currently tainting public opinion. “In times of fake news, a rise of populism, spread of negative stereotypes and violent hate crime, there is greater need than ever for genuine facts and reliable figures to give a true picture of what migration is and how it shapes our world,” she said. The Europe Migration Page on the portal was authored by the Knowledge Centre on Migration and Demography, a European Commission initiative to provide scientific evidence for EU policymaking in migration and demography related fields.

IOM RO MENA regional partners’ briefing and launch of new geoportal

On 28 March, the IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa in Cairo hosted the year’s first Regional Partners’ Briefing on current migration trends in the MENA region with representatives from 31 embassies, as well as UN organizations and other partners. During the meeting, the regional office also launched its new regional geoportal which aims to enhance access to migration flow information products through a visually interactive mapping system to better provide data-based information on mobility trends within the region.

Operation Sophia’s mandate extended but naval assets are suspended