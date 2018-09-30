Mixed Migration Hub Trend Bulletin, July 2018

Highlights

- EU to support Spain, Morocco on migration

- Italy allows migrants to land in Sicily

- Algeria to host 2nd international Conference on irregular migration

- Sudan to develop national anti-trafficking strategy

UN member states finalize text for the GCM

- The final text for the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) was completed and agreed by member states on 13 July. This watershed moment was the culmination of over a year’s worth of discussions and consultations by member states, international organizations, civil society, local officials and migrants themselves. The GCM is the first global attempt to set out key principles, commitments and understandings among member states with regards to migration. According to the finalized text, the GCM “expresses our collective commitment to improving cooperation on international migration.” The opening section of the GCM also extols the benefits and positive impacts of migration that can be optimized through better migration governance. The document further adds, “It is crucial that the challenges and opportunities of international migration unite us, rather than divide us. This Global Compact sets out our common understanding, shared responsibilities and unity of purpose regarding migration, making it work for all.”

- UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the agreement in a statement, saying that it reflected “the shared understanding by Governments that cross-border migration is, by its very nature, an international phenomenon and that effective management of this global reality requires international cooperation to enhance its positive impact for all. It also recognizes that every individual has the right to safety, dignity and protection.”

- IOM’s Director General, William Lacy Swing, also welcomed the agreement and lauded the efforts made to arrive at this historic moment. He said, “States approached negotiations in an admirably positive spirit of collaboration with a view to how they would like to see migration policy, practice and cooperation evolve over the years, rather than as a reaction to one crisis after another as it often seems.” Director General Swing further added that this was not the end “but beginning of a new historic effort to shape the global agenda on migration for decades to come.” France’s Constitutional Court rules in favour of farmer previously charged with aiding irregular migration.

- In a landmark ruling on 6 July, France’s top constitutional court ruled in favour of a farmer from France’s Roya Valley who was previously convicted of migrant smuggling. The court ruled that Cédric Herrou was protected by the “principle of fraternity” enshrined in the French constitution. In its decision, the court wrote, “The principle of fraternity confers the freedom to help others, for humanitarian purposes, regardless of the legality of their presence on national territory.” Mr Herrou was fined €3,000 in 2017 for assisting migrants, refugees and asylum seekers along the French-Italian border in the Roya Valley. Mr Herrou, along with other local residents, had spent two years providing migrants, refugees and asylum seekers with food, shelter, first aid and lifts to nearby towns. Unlike smugglers, Mr Herrou did not expect any return for his assistance and delivered it for free. Mr Herrou had filed suit with the Constitutional Court after losing his appeal. Speaking before his initial court date Mr Herrou had said, “I prefer to be jailed as a free man than to live closing my eyes and plugging my ears.”

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

- At an event to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, Amado Philip de Andres, Head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Eastern Africa called on states to work together and increase cooperation in the fight against trafficking in persons. Speaking at the event, Mr de Andres said, “International cooperation has to get stronger and stronger. I am referring specifically to international police and judicial cooperation to dismantle criminal networks involved in human trafficking.” According to figures released by the UN, more than 800,000 persons are trafficked across borders annually and the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that 21 million people are the victim of forced labour globally.

- The UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, also highlighted the need for global action to combat trafficking in persons, in a statement ahead of the day. In the statement, Ms Giammarinaro said that migrants, refugees and asylum seekers are falling prey to criminal networks of traffickers. She said, “They have left behind their social protection network, and are particularly vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.” EU Commission announces a further €90 million to strengthen border management and protection of migrants in North Africa.

- The EU commission announced on 6 July that it would be funding three new migration-related programmes in North Africa with the amount of €90 million through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. Speaking about the latest programmes, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said, “Today’s new programmes will step up our work to managing migration flows in a humane and sustainable way, by saving and protecting lives of refugees and migrants and providing them with assistance and by fighting against traffickers and smugglers. It is our integrated approach that combines our action at sea, our work together with partner countries along the migratory routes, including inside Libya, and in the Sahel.”

- The three programmes include one targeting border management for the Maghreb region worth €55 million, €29 million that will go towards the existing “Integrated approach to protection and emergency assistance to vulnerable and stranded migrants in Libya” programme and €6.5 to reinforce the EU’s commitment to assist vulnerable migrants and support the Moroccan National Strategy on Migration.