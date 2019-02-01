Mixed Migration Hub Trend Bulletin, December 2018

monthly trend report covering mixed migration to, through & from NORTH AFRICA

About: MHub is the regional knowledge hub and secretariat for the North Africa Mixed Migration Task Force, comprising of DRC, IOM, OHCHR, RMMS, Save the Children, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNODC. It promotes a human rights-based approach to ensure the protection of people moving in mixed and complex flows to, through and from North Africa.

Scope: This bulletin covers mixed migration trends in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, Tunisia, Spain, Greece and Italy.

Terminology: Throughout this bulletin the terms migrant, refugee and asylum seeker are used together to cover all those comprising mixed migration flows. If the original source specifies a particular category, the relevant term will be used.

Sources: Data is drawn from a wide variety of sources, including government, civil society and media.

REGIONAL

EU leaders fail to agree on EU asylum reform and external border governance

• EU leaders met in Brussels mid-December for the final EU summit of 2018. The meeting highlighted continuing deep divisions within the bloc over EU asylum reform and migration. It appears that talks have once more stalled over how best to reform the EU’s asylum system and, more specifically, on the issue of compulsory relocation of asylum seekers within the bloc. The continuing stalemate prompted the EU Commission’s President, Jean-Claude Juncker, to issue a sharply worded rebuke of EU member states and highlight hypocrisy over calls to beef up external border measures.

European Parliament committee votes to establish humanitarian visas

• On 3 December, the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee voted to request that the European Commission prepare a legislative proposal establishing a European Humanitarian Visa. The Commission will have until the end of March 2019 to prepare the proposal which will then be submitted to the full house of representatives for a vote in the coming December’s plenary session. According to the envisaged proposal, asylum seekers would be able to request such visas at EU embassies and consulates abroad. The visa would then allow the person in question to travel to the EU to lodge a formal request for international protection. Civil Liberties MEPs hope that such a visa would reduce the number of fatalities due to irregular migration. MEPs cited reports that found that 90% of those granted asylum in the EU arrived via irregular channels.

Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) formally adopted in Marrakesh

• The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) was formally adopted by 164 member states at an intergovernmental conference in Marrakesh on 10-11 December. The adoption came after months of negotiations and regional and international consultations that have made the first-ever global framework on a common approach to international migration a reality. Speaking at the opening session of the conference, the UN’s Secretary General, António Guterres, said that the compact rests on two simple yet fundamental ideas, “Firstly, that migration has always been with us, but should be managed and safe; second, that national policies are far more likely to succeed with international cooperation.” Seeking to dispel widespread misunderstandings of and myths surrounding the compact, Secretary-General Guterres, reiterated that the compact does not seek to infringe upon any nation’s sovereignty or upon its ability to devise national migration policies. Instead, it aims to foster a global and cooperative approach to one of the most challenging political and humanitarian issues of our time.

• Speaking at the closing session, Louise Arbour, the UN Special Representative for International Migration, reiterated the points made by Secretary General Guterres and said that the compact, “is designed to enhance safety and order in migration management, and reduce recourse to dangerous, chaotic migratory routes.” She further added that it, “reinforces, unambiguously, the fundamental principle that migrants everywhere should be treated with dignity and fairness.”

UN General Assembly affirms Global Compact on Refugees

• On 17 December, 181 member states adopted the Global Compact on Refugees, which seeks to strengthen the international response to large-scale movements of refugees and their protracted situations. Only two countries, the US and Hungary, opposed the compact while the Dominican Republic, Eritrea and Libya abstained from voting. Speaking about the Global Compact on Refugees, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said, “In this world of ours, which often turns it back to people in need, that has shamefully politicized even the pain of exile, that has demonized and continues to demonize refugees and migrants and sometimes even just foreigners, this compact, in synergy with the other compact, the compact on migration, can really represent tangibly, a new commitment to international cooperation.”

EUTF migration-related programs in North Africa

• The EU Trust Fund for Africa has announced the adoption of new migration-related initiatives in North Africa totalling €115 million. The newly announced programs aim to assist vulnerable migrants, foster labour mobility, and contribute to improving the capacity of Morocco and Libya to manage their borders. One of the initiatives (€15 million) is regional in scope and will promote labour mobility between North Africa, its southern neighbours and the EU. The programs implemented in Morocco, accounting for €48 million of the total announced, focus on improving Morocco’s border management systems and facilitating the integration of migrants living in Morocco as well as on the positive contribution of Moroccans living abroad or returning to Morocco. The programs to be implemented in Libya accounting for €52 million of the total amount, aim to improve and support Libya’s border management activities and expand the EU Commission’s support to Voluntary Humanitarian Return and Reintegration operations in Libya.

International Migrants Day

• On the occasion of the UN’s International Migrants Day on 18 December, IOM’s Director General, António Vitorino, issued a statement reiterating and highlighting the absolute need to treat all migrants with dignity. In his statement, Director General Vitorino said, “Dignity is at the core of our mission. Treating all migrants with dignity is the fundamental requirement we face before anything else we attempt on migration—a troubling issue coming at a troubling time for the world community—because our future depends on it. So, too, does our present.