Mixed Migration Hub Trend Bulletin, April 2019

monthly trend report

covering mixed migration to, through & from NORTH AFRICA

About: MHub is the regional knowledge hub and secretariat for the North Africa Mixed Migration Task Force, comprising of DRC, IOM,

OHCHR, MMC, Save the Children, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNODC. It promotes a human rights-based approach to ensure the protection of people moving in mixed and complex flows to, through and from North Africa.

Scope: This bulletin covers mixed migration trends in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, Tunisia, Spain, Greece and Italy.

Terminology: Throughout this bulletin the terms migrant, refugee and asylum seeker are used together to cover all those comprising mixed migration flows. If the original source specifies a particular category, the relevant term will be used.

Sources: Data is drawn from a wide variety of sources, including government, civil society and media.

REGIONAL

UNHCR chief addresses UN security council

• The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, addressed the UN Security Council on 9 April in a strongly worded speech about the current environment surrounding forced displacement. Mr. Grandi stated that conflicts are the main drivers of large-scale displacement and that the international community’s current peace-building responses to conflict are fragmented and address only the symptoms of conflicts rather than their causes. Mr. Grandi also leveled a damning critique of the current political and media discourse surrounding human mobility, saying that in over three decades as an international civil servant, he has “never seen such toxicity, such poisonous language in politics, media and social media,” surrounding refugees and migrants. Then, speaking about the term ‘refugee crisis’, he called upon the security council to question what that term actually means, saying, “ It is a crisis for a mother with her children fleeing gang violence; it is a crisis for a teenager who wants to flee from war, human rights violations, forced conscription; it is crisis for governments in countries with few resources that, every day, open their borders to thousands. For them, it is a crisis.”

Refugees and asylum seekers attempting to cross into Cyprus

• Cypriot authorities have announced that dozens of refugees and asylum seekers have been attempting to cross from the Turkishcontrolled side of the island to the Greek side. The announcement was made on 23 April when 37 refugees and asylum seekers crossed from the northern Turkish-controlled part of the island to the Greek side and made their way to Nicosia and the town of Morphou. According to UNHCR, refugees and asylum seekers arrive on the island via the northern territories where there is no effective asylum system in place and make their way south. The island has the highest ratios of refugees per capita in the EU after Malta and Luxembourg (Source: EU Commission 2017). Earlier in April, over a hundred refugees and asylum seekers took to the streets of Nicosia to protest their inability to properly access the labor market. Asylum seekers are only able to apply for low-paying jobs in agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, waste management, wholesale trade repairs, construction and outdoor cleaning, food delivery and leafleting. And while 2018 ministerial decree grants asylum seekers the right to work a month after they have lodged a formal request for asylum, the reality is that they still face many logistical and bureaucratic barriers.

Alan Kurdi ship refugees will be hosted by four European countries

• 62 refugees that were stuck on the Alan Kurdi ship for more than 10 days during the month of April, will be allowed to disembark in Malta after four European countries, Germany, France, Portugal, and Luxemburg, agreed to host them. The refugees, among whom there are 12 women and two children, were first brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa, but were refused entry by Italy’s Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini. The Maltese government accepted to disembark the refugees only on the conditions that none of the refugees will remain in Malta. Its Prime Minister commented in a statement ‘Once again, the European Union’s smallest state has been put under pointless pressure in being tasked with resolving an issue which was not its responsibility.’