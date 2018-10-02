Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean: Compilation of available data and information (August 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

According to the compilation of available data from national authorities and IOM offices, a total of 87,776 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe between January and August 2018. Estimated 79 per cent of the overall population crossed the Mediterranean Sea (69,614), mainly using the Western Mediterranean route which leads to Spain where 33,912 new arrivals were registered between January and August 2018.

According to DTM flow monitoring data, there were 7,022 arrivals registered in Spain during this reporting period alone (1 – 31 August), more than double the 2,529 reported by the Spanish authorities during the same period last year. Among the total registered migrants to Spain for 2018, 86 per cent (29,337) arrived by sea and the remaining 14 per cent arrived by land, mainly to the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa comprise 32 per cent of the overall arrivals registered as of August 2018, followed by those from Morocco (20%), Guinea Conakry (14%), Mali (12%) and a variety of other nationality groups (see more here). At the end of August 2018, Hellenic Authorities reported 31,451 new arrivals to Greece, making it the second most popular entry point to Europe with 79 per cent more arrivals than the 17,534 reported in the same period last year.

Of the 4,339 arrivals during this reporting period, 74 per cent arrived to Greece by sea and the remaining per cent were registered as land arrivals. As in the previous years, the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and Afghanistan are the most common origin countries reported by more than 50 per cent of all registered migrants and refugees in Greece. Arrivals to Italy continued to decrease during this reporting period, reaching a total of 1,531 arrivals registered between 1 and 31 August a 26 per cent decrease compared to 1,933 reported In July 2018.

Moreover, between January and August 2018 Italian Ministry of Interior reported arrival of 20,077 migrants and refugees, five times less than the 99,127 registered in the same period last year and and six times decrease compared to the 115,068 registered between January and August 2016..

According to the available data, Tunisian nationals are the first registered nationality group in 2018, followed by those arriving from the Horn of Africa and Western and Central Africa (see more here). By the end of August 2018, authorities in Malta reported arrival of 714 migrants and refugees, mainly of Syrian and Libyan origin. The number of arrivals in Malta this year (as of end August) is the highest number of arrivals reported since 2013 when 2,008 migrants were registered arriving in the country (read more here). The increased migratory movements through Western Balkans (Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) continued during this reporting period reaching a total of 17,177 at the end of August 2018, fourteen times more than the 1,153 reported in the same period last year and five times increase compared to the 2,675 registered in the whole of 2017.

The majority of migrants are registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a total of 12,817. Pakistan is the most commonly reported country declared by a third of overall registered caseload in Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by those who arrived from the Syrian Arab Republic (15%), the Islamic Republic of Iran (14%), Afghanistan (10%), Iraq (9%) and 29 other nationality groups (read more here).