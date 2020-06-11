Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean - Compilation of Available Data and Information April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 1,6581 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe through different land and sea routes in April 2020, which is 55 per cent less than the 3,686 registered in the previous month (March 2020), more than 3 times less than the 5,675 sea and land arrivals registered in April last year, almost 7.5 times less than the 12,254 arrivals registered in April 2018, and almost 10 times less than the 15,746 reported in April 2017.

Arrivals registered in Europe in the first four months of 2020 were 20,299, which is 14 per cent less than arrivals registered in the same period last year (23,564) and 36 per cent less than arrivals between January and April of 2018 (31,881).

There were 824 arrivals registered on the Western Mediterranean route (50%) leading to Spain2 in April 2020. Another 737 were registered on the Central Mediterranean route (44%), arriving by sea to Italy and Malta in the same period and 97 were registered in Bulgaria and Greece through the Eastern Mediterranean route (only 6% of total registered arrivals in Europe). Hence, this is the first-time since February 2019 Eastern Mediterranean route is surpassed by both the Western and Central Mediterranean routes as the main route taken by migrants and refugees travelling to Europe by sea and land. In the same reporting period of the last year (April 2019), the Eastern Mediterranean route was recorded as the most active route with 3,877 arrivals (68% of the total), followed by the Western Mediterranean route with 1,479 registered arrivals (26%) and the Central Mediterranean route with 319 registered arrivals (6%). In April 2018, 60 per cent of all arrivals in Europe were registered on the Eastern Mediterranean route (7377), while arrivals on the on Central Mediterranean were 3,171 (26%) and on Western Mediterranean route 1,706 (14%)

Hellenic Authorities reported 77 new arrivals in April 2020, which represents a significant decrease compared to previous months. Arrivals in Greece are about 30 times less than the 2,314 registered in the previous month (March 2020), about 40 times less than the 3,052 registered in April 2019, and 91 times less than the 7,009 reported in April 2018. Of all registered arrivals in Greece in April 2020, 39 were by sea and 38 by land. According to available data, the most frequently registered nationality of arrivals to Greece by sea in 2020 so far was Afghanistan (39%) followed by the Syrian Arab Republic (25%), Somalia (6%), the Democratic Republic of Congo (5%), and others.

Authorities in Bulgaria registered 20 new arrivals in April 2020, which is more than half the arrivals registered in March (52), and one third of arrivals registered in April 2019 (65).

A total of 824 migrants and refugees were registered entering Spain in April 2020, 12 per cent less than the previous month (933 in March 2020), 44 per cent less the 1,479 registered in April 2019 and about the half of the 1,706 registered in the same period of 2018. Among the total arrivals 1 Data on arrivals to Cyprus in 2020 are not available at the time of closing this report. 2 Arrivals to Spain include arrivals to the Canary Islands. to Spain in 2020, 81 per cent arrived by sea: this includes 31 per cent of total arrivals to the Canary Islands, 28 per cent to the peninsular coasts of the region of Murcia and of the Comunidad Valenciana and to the Balearic Islands and 1 per cent to the city of Ceuta. The remaining 19 per cent arrived by land to the Spanish autonomous cities of Melilla (17%) and Ceuta (2%) on the north coast of Africa.

Italian authorities reported 671 arrivals in April 2020. Arrivals in this period have significantly increased in comparison with March 2020 (241), were more than 2 times higher than the 255 arrivals registered in April 2019, but were almost half of the 3,171 reported arrivals to Italy in April 2018.

The most frequently registered nationalities of migrants arriving to Italy in 2020 so far were Bangladesh (14%) and Côte d’Ivoire (14%), followed by Sudan (10%), Algeria (9%), Morocco (7%) and other African and Southern Asian countries. According to official data, about 65 per cent of all arrivals in Italy departed from Libya, 20 per cent departed from Tunisia and the rest departed from Algeria (9%), Greece (4%) and Albania (2%). In addition, there were 66 registered arrivals in Malta in April 2020, almost half of the 146 arrivals registered the previous month (March 2020). According to available data from national authorities, Sudan was the most frequently reported nationality at arrival in 2020 so far (33%), followed by Bangladesh (17%) and Somalia (15%). Arrivals to Malta are reported to have departed from Libya.

In addition to first-arrival countries, authorities in countries and areas in the Western Balkans region reported a significant decrease in monthly registrations of new migrants and refugees since mid-March 2020. Hence, reported apprehensions in April 2020 were 1,576, which is almost four times less than the 6,184 reported in March 2020, almost six times less as compared to the 9,199 reported in April last year and 60 per cent less than the 3,961 reported in April 2018. Serbia (5,424), North Macedonia (5,374) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (4,535) represent together about 60 per cent of all 25,767 arrivals registered in the region since the beginning of 2020. Afghanistan continues to be the most frequently reported nationality among migrants and refugees intercepted transiting the Western Balkans recorded in April 2020, which has been the case each month since October 2019, and particularly in Serbia (34%), and Croatia (27%). Nationals of Pakistan are also prominent among those recorded transiting the region, particularly in Slovenia (29%) and Croatia (21%) and. Morocco nationals are the third most frequently registered nationality in the Western Balkans by the end of April 2020, and the most common nationality of those registered are registered in Albania (36%) and Slovenia (22%).