Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean - Compilation of Available Data and Information February 2020

**HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 6,7321 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe through different land and sea routes in February 2020, which is 18 per cent less than the 8,223 registered in the previous month (January 2020), 58 per cent more than the 4,268 sea and land arrivals registered in February last year, 50 per cent more than the 4,487 arrivals registered in February 2018, and 43 per cent less than the 11,808 reported in February 2017.

Arrivals registered in Europe in the first two months of 2020 were 14,955, which is 20 per cent more than arrivals registered in the same period last year (12,444) and 13 per cent more than arrivals in the first two months of 2018 (13,167).

There were 2,950 registered arrivals in Bulgaria and Greece through the Eastern Mediterranean route (44% of total registered arrivals in Europe) in February 2020. Another 2,175 arrivals were registered on the Western Mediterranean route (32%) leading to Spain, 2 and 1,647 were registered on the Central Mediterranean route (24%), arriving by sea to Italy and Malta in the same period. Hence, the Eastern Mediterranean route continues to surpass both the Western and Central Mediterranean routes as the main route taken by migrants and refugees travelling to Europe by sea and land, as it has done each month since February 2019. In February 2019, the Eastern Mediterranean route was recorded as the most active with 2,842 arrivals (67% of the total), followed by the Western Mediterranean route with 1,366 registered arrivals (32%) and the Central Mediterranean route with 60 registered arrivals (1%). In February 2018, 42 per cent of all arrivals in Europe were registered on the Eastern Mediterranean route (1,904), while arrivals on the Western Mediterranean route were 1,518 (34%) and on Central Mediterranean 1,065 (24%).

Hellenic Authorities reported 2,844 new arrivals in February 2020, which makes Greece the first arrival country in Europe so far in 2020.

Arrivals in Greece are 27 per cent less than the 3,898 registered in the previous month (January 2020), 22 per cent higher than the 2,332 registered in February 2019, and almost two times the 1,610 reported in February 2018. Of all registered arrivals in Greece in February 2020, 74 per cent arrived by sea and the remaining 26 per cent were by land.

According to available data, the most frequently registered nationality of arrivals to Greece by sea in February 2020 was Afghanistan (36%) followed by the Syrian Arab Republic (26%), the Democratic Republic of Congo (8%), and others. Authorities in Bulgaria registered 66 new arrivals in February 2020, maintaining the same trend of the previous month (65 in January 2020) and to the same month of last year (81 in February 2019). 1 Data on arrivals to Cyprus in 2020 are not available at the time of closing this report. 2 Arrivals to Spain include arrivals to the Canary Islands.

A total of 2,175 migrants and refugees were registered entering Spain in February 2020, 8 per cent less than the previous month (2,365 in January 2019), more than the half of the 1,366 registered in February 2019 and 43 per cent more than the 1,518 registered in the same period of 2018. Among the total arrivals to Spain in 2020, 79 per cent arrived by sea: this includes 51 per cent of the total arrivals to the Spanish peninsular coasts, 26 per cent to the Canary Islands, 1 per cent to the Balearic Islands and 1 per cent to the city of Ceuta. The remaining 21 per cent arrived by land to the Spanish autonomous cities of Melilla (18%) and Ceuta (3%) on the north coast of Africa.

Italian authorities reported the 1,211 arrivals in February 2020. Arrivals in this period have slightly decreased in comparison with the previous month (1,342 in January 2020), but were more than 20 times higher than the 60 arrivals registered in February 2019 and maintained the same trend of the 1,065 reported arrivals to Italy in February 2018.

The most frequently registered nationality of migrants arriving to Italy in February 2020 was Bangladesh (25%), followed by Sudan (14%), Somalia (9%), and other African and Southern Asian countries. In addition, there were 436 registered arrivals in Malta in February 2020, 21 per cent less than the 553 arrivals registered in the previous month (January 2020).

According to available data from national authorities, Sudan was the most frequently reported nationality at arrival in February 2020 (33%), followed by Somalia (26%) and Bangladesh (25%).

In addition to first-arrival countries, authorities in countries and areas in the Western Balkans region reported an increase in monthly registrations of new migrants and refugees in these last months.

Reported registrations in February 2020 were 11,198, which is 64 per cent more than the 6,809 reported in January 2020 and almost three times as compared to the 4,172 reported in February last year and six times higher than the 1,852 reported in February 2018. Afghanistan continue to be the most frequently reported nationality among migrants and refugees intercepted transiting the Western Balkans in February 2020, as has been the case each month since October 2019, and particularly in North Macedonia (44%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (33%). Nationals of Pakistan are also prominent among those recorded transiting the region, particularly in Slovenia (38%) and North Macedonia (28%). Morocco nationals are the third most frequently registered in the Western Balkans in February 2020, and the most common nationality of those registered in Montenegro (62%) and Albania (36%).