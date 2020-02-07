Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean - Compilation of Available Data and Information December 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 128,536 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe through different land and sea routes between January and December 2019, 13 per cent less than the same period of 2018 when 147,673 sea and land arrivals were reported, 32 per cent less than the 188,372 arrivals registered in this period of 2017 and 67 per cent less than the 390,456 registered during this period in 2016.

There were 81,147 registered arrivals via the Eastern Mediterranean route (63% of the total) in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Greece in 2019. Another 32,513 arrivals were registered via the Western Mediterranean route (25%) leading to Spain in the same period, and 14,876 were registered crossing the Central Mediterranean route (12%), arriving by sea to Italy and Malta. This shows that the Eastern Mediterranean route continues to surpass both the Western and Central Mediterranean routes as the main route taken by migrants and refugees travelling to Europe by sea and land, as it has done each month since February 2019. In the same period of 2018, the Western route was recorded as the most active with 65,325 arrivals (44% of the total).

On the Eastern route there were 57,543 registered arrivals (39%) and the on Central route there were 24,815 registered arrivals (17%).

Between January and December 2019, Hellenic Authorities reported 71,386 new arrivals, which makes Greece the top arrival country in Europe so far in 2019. Arrivals this year in Greece are 42 per cent higher than the 50,215 registered in 2018, and over two times the 35,052 reported in 2017. Of all registered arrivals of migrants and refugees into Greece between January and December 2019, 62,445 arrived by sea and the remaining 8,941 were by land. According to available data, the most frequently registered nationality of arrivals by sea between January and December 2019 was Afghanistan (44%) followed by the Syrian Arab Republic (25%), Iraq (5%) and others (read more here).

A total of 32,513 migrants and refugees were registered entering Spain in 2019, which is half of the 65,325 registered in the period of 2018 and 13 per cent more than the 28,707 registered in the same period of 2017. Among the total arrivals to Spain in 2019, 80 per cent arrived by sea and the remaining 20 per cent arrived by land to the Spanish autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla on the north coast of Africa.

According to the information reported by the Spanish Ministry of Interior, the main nationalities among arrivals by sea between January and November 2019 are Morocco (30%), Algeria (15%),Mali (9%) and others (46%) (read more here).

Italian authorities reported the arrivals of 11,471 migrants and refugees between January and December 2019. Arrivals In this period have decreased by 51 per cent compared to the 23,370 registered in 2018 and are just 10 per cent of the 119,639 registered arrivals to Italy in the same period of 2017. The most frequently registered country of origin for those arriving at Italy in 2019 has been Tunisia (23%), followed by Pakistan (10%), Côte d’Ivoire (10%), and other African and Southern Asian countries (see more here). In addition, there were 3,405 registered arrivals in Malta between January and December 2019, over twice the 1,445 registered in 2018. According to available data from national authorities, Sudan is the most frequently reported nationality at arrival between January and December 2019 (39%), followed by Eritrea2 (7%) and Nigeria (6%) (see more here).

In addition to first-arrival countries, authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Montenegro in the Western Balkans region have observed a significant increase, registering a total of 40,958 new apprehensions in all three countries in 2019. This is 28 per cent more than the 32,111 reported in 2018 and significantly more than the 2,314 registered in the same period of 2017.