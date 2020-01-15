Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean - Compilation of Available Data and Information November 2019

A total of 117,904 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe through different land and sea routes between January and November 2019, 12 per cent less than the same period of 2018 when 133,655 sea and land arrivals were reported, 34 per cent less than the 178,232 arrivals registered in this period of 2017 and 68 per cent less than the 373,260 registered during this period in 2016.

There were 73,939 registered arrivals via the Eastern Mediterranean route (63% of the total) in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece between January and November 2019. Another 29,775 arrivals were registered via the Western Mediterranean route (25%) leading to Spain in the same period, and 14,190 were registered crossing the Central Mediterranean route (12%), arriving by sea to Italy and Malta. This confirms that the Eastern Mediterranean route continues to surpass both the Western and Central Mediterranean routes as the main route taken by migrants and refugees travelling to Europe by sea and land, as it has done since February 2019. In the same period of 2018, the Western route was recorded as the most active with 59,747 arrivals (45% of the total in the same period of 2018). On the Eastern route there were 49,715 registered arrivals (37%) and the on Central route there were 24,193 registered arrivals (18%).

Between January and November 2019, Hellenic Authorities reported 64,434 new arrivals, which makes Greece the first arrival country in Europe so far in 2019. Arrivals this year in Greece are 39 per cent higher than the 46,261 registered in the same period of 2018, and double the 32,207 reported in the same period of 2017. Of all registered arrivals of migrants and refugees into Greece between January and November 2019, 87 per cent arrived by sea and the remaining 13 per cent were by land. According to available data, the most frequently registered nationality of arrivals by sea between January and November 2019 was Afghanistan (42%) followed by the Syrian Arab Republic (25%), Iraq (5%) and others (28%).

A total of 29,775 migrants and refugees were registered entering Spain between January and November 2019, which is half of the 59,747 registered in the same period of 2018 and 17 per cent more than the 25,516 registered in the same period of 2017. Among the total arrivals to Spain in the first 11 months of 2019, 81 per cent arrived by sea and the remaining 19 per cent arrived by land to the Spanish autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla on the north coast of Africa. According to the information reported by the Spanish Ministry of Interior, the main nationalities among arrivals by sea between January and November 2019 are Morocco (30%), Algeria (15%), Mali (9%) and others (46%).

Italian authorities reported the arrivals of 10,882 migrants and refugees between January and November 2019. Arrivals In this period of 2019 have decreased by 53 per cent compared to the 23,011 registered in the same period of 2018 and are just 9 per cent of the 117,042 registered arrivals to Italy in the same period of 2017. The most frequently registered countries of origin for those arriving at Italy between January and November 2019 have been Tunisia (24%), followed by Pakistan (11%), Côte d’Ivoire (10%), Algeria (9%), Iraq (8%) and other African and Southern Asian countries (see more here). In addition, there were 3,308 registered arrivals in Malta between January and November 2019. This is a 180 percent increase on the 1,182 registered in the same period of 2018. According to available data from national authorities, Sudan is the most frequently reported nationality at arrival between January and November 2019 (39%), followed by Eritrea (7%) and Nigeria (6%).

Regarding the Western Balkans, authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Albania and Montenegro have observed a significant increase in arrivals this year so far and have registered a total of 39,267 arrivals in all three countries between January and November 2019. This is 28 per cent more than the 30,734 reported in the same period of 2018 and over 18 times the 2,149 registered in the same period of 2017.