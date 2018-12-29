29 Dec 2018

Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean: Compilation of available data and information (November 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
Download PDF (8.44 MB)

According to available data from national authorities and IOM offices, a total of 133,489 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe between January and November 2018, 25 per cent decrease compared to the 178,232 reported in the same period 2017. 30,951 migrants and refugees were registered on entry and exit in Bosnia and Herzegovina (23,271), Albania (3,280) and Montenegro (4,400) in 2018, fourteen times more than the 2,199 registered in the same period last year.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

