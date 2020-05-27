Mixed Migration Centre: COVID-19 global update #3 - Impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants

This is the third update on the situation for refugees and migrants on mixed migration routes around the world in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on data collected by MMC in Asia, Latin America, North Africa and West Africa. The objective of the global updates is to provide regular up-to-date findings on COVID-19 awareness, knowledge and risk perception, access to information, access to healthcare, assistance needs and the impact on refugees’ and migrants’ lives and migration journeys. Published once every two weeks, this series provides an aggregated overview; more detailed, thematic and response-oriented COVID-19 snapshots are also developed in each of the MMC regional offices and available here: mixedmigration.org/resource-type/covid-19/

Key messages

• Awareness, knowledge and risk perception: only 3 of 2,110 respondents had not heard of coronavirus. Respondents in Asia report higher awareness and taking more measures to protect themselves than in other regions. In West Africa, 20% of respondents are not taking measures to protect themselves, an increase on the previous update.

• Assistance needs: at 87% overall, the percentage of respondents who state that they are in need of extra help has remained remarkably stable since data collection began in April, with marginal differences between regions (range: 85% to 89%).

• Access to information: while overall, governments remain the most trusted information source on COVID-19, there are wide disparities across regions: respondents in Asia more often trust (47%) and use (67%) online communities, and far less frequently cite government as an information source (17% trust and 11% use); whereas in West Africa there is greater use of other migrants and trust in friends and family.

• Access to healthcare and prevention: the same barriers to healthcare persist, with 39% citing the cost of care, 26% that they don’t know where to go. Language is seldom reported as a barrier, except in India, where 33% consider it a barrier.

• Impact on refugees’ and migrants’ lives: loss of access to work (66%) and loss of income (60%) remain major impacts of the crisis on refugees and migrants. Only in Indonesia is the figure much lower, and this is because few were earning an income beforehand. The proportion continuing to work is highest in West Africa, at 20%.

• Remittances: The impact on sending remittances home varies widely between regions. In Latin America more than half (51%) report they are no longer able to send remittances due to loss of income, while in Asia 4% report this impact.

• Impact on migration journeys: the impact of COVID-19 on migration journeys differed between regions and countries, with generally the lowest impact among Venezuelans in Latin America and among Afghans in India and Indonesia, and the highest impact in West Africa and, to a slightly lesser extent, North Africa.