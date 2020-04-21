Mitigating stigma and fear: Towards an appropriate Christian response to COVID-19

This document gives simple advice on how you can prevent stigma and fear associated with COVID-19.

Preventing stigma can save lives. We learned from the HIV and Ebola crisis how damaging fear, stigma and misinformation can be - this is also very true for COVID-19. Stigma and fear can isolate people. It may cause them to hide the fact they have symptoms and prevent them from seeking medical care, adopting healthy behaviours and accessing necessary support. Stigma and fear robs people of their human dignity and inherent worth as created in the image of God.

Faith leaders can use their convening power and influence to facilitate social dialogue, to promote unity and solidarity, and to address misleading theologies.

Watch this short video from the WHO to learn more about how you can help tackle stigma associated with COVID-19.

Please also refer to the WHO: COVID-19 stigma guide.