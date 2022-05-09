Mitigating physical risk posed by (education) technology: To children in displacement situations - March 2022

Introduction

Humanitarian agencies are increasingly leveraging technologies in their education programmes for displaced children. At the same time, existing data and reports suggest that such technologies, including Education Technology (Ed-tech), may introduce risks and potential physical harm to the vulnerable children. With more agencies becoming creative and innovative with education technologies, discussions on how to address the increasing risks are paramount.

This paper aims to introduce the types of potential risks an Ed-tech could impose for displaced children - with a specific focus on devices and data. Planning an effective intervention with digital devices requires thorough consideration about the specific context to rule out potential negative impacts from social and family structures, management of devices and digital exclusion. Data security requires all actors to collaborate and build a strong network for information management that rests on concrete ethical and legal standards. This work cannot be done alone. Organizations will need to work collaboratively with other responsible actors - including governments and multinational organizations - to develop relevant safeguarding frameworks and implement best practices.