Mitigating and Preventing Gender-Based Violence in the Fight Against Hunger: A Guide to Adapted Tools, December 2019

BACKGROUND

Action Against Hunger has established a solid foundation to promote gender equality and mitigate the risks and prevent gender-based violence in the fight against hunger. In 2017 Action Against Hunger launched the two year Enhancing the Accountability for Gender-Based Violence with Humanitarian Nutrition Organizations pilot project with support from the United States Government’s Bureau of Populations, Refugees and Migration (BPRM).

The project was piloted in three countries - Bangladesh, Mauritania, and South Sudan – and looked at how Action Against Hunger and its nutrition partners could improve their accountability to mitigate and prevent GBV in the fight against hunger. The project focused on training and sensitizing staff on core gender equality and GBV concepts, standardizing core requirements for mainstreaming gender with the rollout of the organization’s Gender Minimum Standards and adapting key tools used by country offices to consider gender equality and GBV.

This guide will focus on the third pillar of this project – adapting the tools – and includes an overview of key tools adapted by country team in addition to key indicators and a performance measurement framework to help track the impact of the tools.

SUMMARY OF TOOLS

Action Against Hunger adapted tools used by teams in the three pilot countries based on the InterAgency Standing Committee (IASC) Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action. Working closely with partner organizations and the clusters Action Against Hunger piloted and evaluated eleven different tools including surveys, guidance documents and procedures with questions to better understand, mitigate and prevent GBV and promote gender equality.

The following tools were those used and/or piloted and evaluated by Action Against Hunger.