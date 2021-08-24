Mission: Recovering Education in 2021

Highlights

Mission to Recover Education 2021: The time to act is now

The future of an entire generation is at stake. Disruptions to education systems since early 2020 have already driven substantial losses and inequalities in learning, and this is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused abrupt and profound changes around the world. More than 1.6 billion children have lost instructional time for many months at a time, if not for much of the last year, and many children are still not back in school.

However, simply reopening schools is not enough. Students will need tailored and sustained support to help them readjust and catch-up after the pandemic.

UNICEF, UNESCO and World Bank have joined forces to launch Mission Recovery Education 2021 focusing on three priorities:

All children and youth are back in school and receive the tailored services needed to meet their learning, health, psychosocial wellbeing, and other needs

Students receive effective remedial learning to help recover learning losses

All teachers are prepared and supported to address learning losses among their students and to incorporate digital technology into their teaching

For each priority, ambitious targets have been set and will be tracked. UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank will join forces within countries to help governments and school authorities achieve this critical mission and engage with governments to prioritize education financing for these three priorities.