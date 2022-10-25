Missing Migrants Project Annual Regional Overview: Europe - January - December 2021

OVERVIEW

IOM’s Missing Migrants Project (MMP) documented more than 3,400 deaths on migration routes to and within Europe in 2021, the highest number of recorded fatalities in any year since 2016. This is due in large part to the increase in the number of lives lost on sea routes to Europe compared to prior years, particularly on the Central Mediterranean route, with more than 1,500 deaths and disappearances documented in 2021, and on the Western Africa-Atlantic route to the Spanish Canary Islands, with more than 1,100 deaths documented. 2021 was also marked by increases in deaths on many other European routes compared to prior years, notably on the Turkey-Greece land border, the English Channel crossing, at Belarus-European Union (EU) borders and on the Western Balkans route.

This trend is concerning because it marks a continuation of the mass loss of life on migration routes that are taken when no safe, legal alternative routes are available. Beyond this, available data are likely an undercount of the true death toll, as disappearances at sea are highly likely to go undocumented, particularly with many cases of ‘invisible shipwrecks’ in which entire boats go missing without a trace. For example, the NGO Caminando Fronteras estimated that more than 95 per cent of fatalities on the sea route to the Canary Islands were people whose remains were never recovered, including at least 83 vessels who disappeared with no survivors in 2021.

This briefing provides an overview of deaths recorded by MMP during transit to and within Europe in 2021, as well as a discussion of the many caveats that come with documenting an underexposed issue such as missing migrants. It should be noted, however, that MMP data only partially reflect the magnitude of the tens of thousands of lives lost needlessly on migrant routes in Europe and worldwide. As discussed in the conclusion of this briefing, it is imperative for all relevant actors to come together in a meaningful action to address this ongoing crisis by improving documentation of these tragic deaths and disappearances and taking effective measures to prevent their occurrence and save lives.