Missing Children Europe Data Report on Runaways: Key figures and recommendations (2021)

Key findings and recommendations

RADAR (Running Away: Drivers, Awareness, and Responses) is a European project on running away coordinated by Missing Children Europe, launched in March 2020. The aim is to improve awareness, understanding, and responses for children (at risk of) running away and to provide them with better protection and care across the EU. The scope of this report is to improve our understanding of the underlying causes for running away. This report presents quantative data on runaways collected from the network of 116000 hotlines as part of Missing Children Europe’s annual data collection survey about the year 2019. A total of 23 hotlines across Europe (20 NGOs and 3 governmental agencies) participated in the survey