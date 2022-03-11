Mis & Disinformation - Handling the 21st Century Challenge in the Humanitarian Sector - February 2022

Written by Kristen Pearn and Andrej Verity

Key messages

Given the pervasiveness of mis and disinformation in several domains, there is reason to believe the humanitarian sector is highly susceptible to becoming a direct or indirect target on a regular basis.

Mis and disinformation have become more pervasive in several discourses, including humanitarianism.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an ‘infodemic’, which is defined as an overabundance of information and the rapid spread of mis and disinformation.

Infodemics have occurred alongside previous epidemics, but not on the global scale we are witnessing today. Contributing factors for this include:

• The plethora of social media platforms and the technological architecture that run them, such as algorithms, bots and fake accounts.

• The COVID-19 pandemic and the influx of information, good and bad, online.

• The changing demographic of social media users – to younger generations, such as Generation Z, millennials and Generation X –and their content consumption.

• A lack of sufficient digital literacy and critical-thinking skills in today’s media-rich environment.

• Underlying social, cultural and political issues.