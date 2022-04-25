Minister Sajjan announces a $40-million contribution to ensure all women, adolescents and children can access essential health services today and in a post-pandemic world

News release April 22, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

In a world where a global pandemic has reversed decades of hard-won development gains, country-led partnerships, like the Global Financing Facility (GFF), are more important than ever to ensure that all women, adolescents and children not only survive this pandemic, but thrive throughout the recovery phase and beyond.

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today announced $40 million in additional funding in support of the GFF’s “Reclaim the Gains” campaign, bringing Canada’s total contribution to $190 million. These funds will help lower-income countries to improve the resilience of their health systems, reverse the impact of COVID-19, and drive long-term improvements for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health.

As a founding partner of the GFF and co-chair of the campaign, Canada sees the GFF as a critical partner for strengthening country-led health systems, and for reinforcing sexual and reproductive health and rights and nutrition as core components of health care services. The needs are great and the time for action is now.

Canada will continue to work with our partners around the world to support efforts to improve the resilience of health systems, address the impact of COVID-19 and drive long-term improvements in women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health.

“The Global Financing Facility has been instrumental in ensuring that countries are able to build back stronger, more resilient health systems and reclaim development gains. During our partnership, we have seen the improvement of the resilience of health systems, mitigation of the impact of COVID-19, and long-term improvements for women, children and adolescents.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Canada’s commitment to health systems has been a long-standing priority. Canada is proud to have been a founding donor of the GFF, committing a total of $590 million to the organization since 2015. With today’s announcement, Canada’s total contribution to the GFF increases to $630 million.

In March 2021, the GFF launched a resource mobilization campaign to help countries protect essential health services for women, children, and adolescents, strengthen health systems for the rollout of COVID-19 tools, and recover with greater resilience to accelerate progress toward the SDGs.